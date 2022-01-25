House GOP Members Ask NBC About Olympic Investment, Ties to CCP

Two Republican House members are asking NBC to disclose how much of its investment in covering the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be used to highlight human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party, including the reported genocide of the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Province.

In a letter Monday to NBC CEO Jeff Shell and President of Olympics and Business Gary Zenkel, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Rep. Robert Latta, R-Ohio, asked the network how it intends to use the Olympic spotlight.

“With the 2022 Winter Olympics set to commence in Beijing, China on Feb. 4, we write to inquire how you will use your investment in the games to shed light on China’s history of human rights abuses,” the letter said. “Like our athletes competing abroad, we believe all companies doing business in the U.S. must be examples to the world, as their success has been benefited from our country’s respect for the rule of law, human rights, and entrepreneurial enterprise.”

The letter also asks the network if either the International Olympic Committee or the Chinese Communist Party are imposing any restrictions on the planned coverage of the games when they start on Feb. 4.

“Has the IOC or the CCP taken any steps to influence your coverage of the games relating to reported human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province?” the letter said. “If so, please explain.”

NBC announced last week that while the network will have host Mike Tirico in China for the opening ceremonies on Feb. 4, announcers will remain in Stamford, Connecticut, instead of Beijing, China, USA Today reported Monday.

“The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford, Connecticut, facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with the publication. "We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics.”

Teams that were initially going to be in Beijing to cover figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding have been cancelled by the network, the report said.

The lawmakers asked the network to make sure there are no instances of forced labor used by it to cover the games, including support staff and vendors.