×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: olympics | 2022 | winter | china | free | speech

Olympic Athletes Free to Express Opinions in Beijing, IOC Says

Olympic Athletes Free to Express Opinions in Beijing, IOC Says
A woman holds a sign as activists rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles, California on November 3, 2021, calling for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics due to concerns over China's human rights record. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 11 December 2021 12:08 PM

Richard Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, told Time that athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would be free to express their opinions, so long as they observe the laws of their host nation, China.

Pound said, due to the IOC’s securing of agreements with China, the athletes would be protected during the games, and that he is not worried about Beijing going back on its word "because that would be an international black eye on any host country."

"It’s not a situation where you have complete license to do whatever you want," Pound added. "So, you know, be careful what you do, because you could be exposed." Pound went on to qualify that, in the past, host nations have "by and large" protected athletes' freedoms. 

However, despite athletes being able to express "opinions" on Friday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to AFP, that democracy is a weapon of mass destruction.

"Democracy," they said, has become a "'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Richard Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, told Time that athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would be free to express their opinions, so long as they observe the laws of their host nation, China.
olympics, 2022, winter, china, free, speech
183
2021-08-11
Saturday, 11 December 2021 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved