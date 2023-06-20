×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: olympic | headquarters | police | raid | corruption | investigation

Police Raid Paris 2024 Olympics Headquarters

Police Raid Paris 2024 Olympics Headquarters
People wait outside the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. French investigators searched the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in probes into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor's office. (AP Photo)

Tuesday, 20 June 2023 09:19 AM EDT

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee and those of its infrastructure partner were being searched by police on Tuesday as part of investigations into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favoritism, prosecutors said.

The national financial prosecutor's office (PNF) said the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided amid a preliminary investigation launched in 2017 into contracts made by the Summer Games' organizing committee.

The headquarters of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for delivering Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure, were also being searched amid a preliminary investigation dating back to 2022, following an audit by the French Anti-Corruption Agency, the PNF added.

"A search is currently under way at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," Paris 2024 said in a statement. "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."

Paris 2024 did not give any further details and made no further comment after the prosecutors' statement.

The Paris 2024 Olympics, which organizing committee president Tony Estanguet has vowed will be "beyond reproach," will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 with the Paralympic Games taking place from Aug. 28-Sept. 6.

The searches coincided with the start of a two-day International Olympic Committee Executive Board on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues, including progress of Paris 2024 Games preparations.

"We are aware that there has been a search by police of the Paris 2024 headquarters today," an IOC spokesperson said. "We have been informed by Paris 2024 that they are cooperating fully with the authorities in this matter."

The total budget of the Games has soared to 8.8 billion euros ($9.62 billion) from an initial assessment of 6.6 billion in 2017.

The infrastructure alone is expected to cost 4 billion euros from an original estimate of 3.2 billion. The cost is limited as most of the events will be held in existing facilities.

The main construction sites are the Olympic village and the swimming pool in Saint Denis, just north of Paris.

The cost of security, which according to France's supreme audit institution would reach at least 400 million euros, has not been included in the overall budget.

It is not the first time that Olympics organizers have been the subject of an investigation.

Japanese prosecutors earlier this year indicting six companies including advertising giant Dentsu Group and seven individuals over suspected rigging of bids worth $320 million for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The indictments followed months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Games, held in 2021 after a COVID-19 postponement.

Dentsu has offered its "sincere apologies" and said it had set up a committee of outside experts to review the case. ($1 = 0.9148 euros) 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee and those of its infrastructure partner were being searched by police on Tuesday as part of investigations into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favoritism, prosecutors said. The national financial...
olympic, headquarters, police, raid, corruption, investigation
448
2023-19-20
Tuesday, 20 June 2023 09:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved