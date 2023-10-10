Olympic Gymnastics Legend Mary Lou Retton Hospitalized

According to her daughter, McKenna Kelley, gymnastics luminary Mary Lou Retton, a distinguished former Olympic athlete, currently grapples with a critical battle against pneumonia.

Kelley conveyed this concerning development via her Instagram story on Tuesday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, She also provided a link to a dedicated Spotfund page aimed at offering support for her mother's medical situation.

The fundraising page contained a heartfelt message by Retton's daughters, expressing the gravity of their mother's predicament.

Retton's daughters wrote, "My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured."

She continued, "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom."

As of Tuesday evening, the page had raised nearly $57,000.

In 1984, Mary Lou Retton achieved Olympic history in Los Angeles, winning the first individual all-around gold for an American. She also claimed silver in vault, bronze in uneven bars and floor, and another silver in the team event. Despite a pre-Olympic knee injury requiring surgery, she remarkably recovered in time for the games.

Retton was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame the following year and secured her third American Cup all-around title before retiring in 1986. Named Sports Illustrated's Sportswoman of the Year in 1984, she transitioned to TV, became a motivational speaker, and graced the Wheaties cereal box.

She later ventured into Hollywood, featuring in films such as "Scrooged" and "Naked Gun 33 1/3," along with various TV appearances. Retton also competed on the show "Dancing with the Stars."

In 1997, she joined the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.