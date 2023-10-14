×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: olympic | gold medallist | mary lou retton | icu | critical | pneumonia | progress

Retton Making 'Remarkable' Progress Against Pneumonia

Saturday, 14 October 2023 03:46 PM EDT

Olympic gold medallist Mary Lou Retton has made "remarkable" progress, her daughter Shayla Schrepfer said on social media on Saturday, after a rare form of pneumonia left the American fighting for her life.

The 55-year-old gymnastics icon has been in intensive care for several days as she was unable to breathe on her own.

"Prayers have been felt and have been answered," Schrepfer wrote in an Instagram post. "Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing."

Nicknamed "America's Sweetheart," Retton's gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles captured the imagination of U.S. fans and her hospitalization prompted an outpouring of support.

A fundraising page set up by the family exceeded $400,000 in donations as of Saturday afternoon.

"Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening," wrote Schrepfer. "She's responding so well to treatments."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Olympic gold medallist Mary Lou Retton has made "remarkable" progress, her daughter Shayla Schrepfer said on social media on Saturday, after a rare form of pneumonia left the American fighting for her life.
olympic, gold medallist, mary lou retton, icu, critical, pneumonia, progress
163
2023-46-14
Saturday, 14 October 2023 03:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved