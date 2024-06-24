WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: olympian | swimmer | brinegar | doping | ban | usada

Former US Olympian Brinegar Hit With Four-year Doping Ban

Former US Olympian Brinegar Hit With Four-year Doping Ban
Michael Brinegar reacts after winning the Men's 1500 Meter Final on Day 4 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on March 09, 2024 in Westmont, Illinois. (Getty Images)

Monday, 24 June 2024 03:55 PM EDT

American swimmer Michael Brinegar, who competed in the 800- and 1,500-meter events at the Tokyo Olympics, was been handed a four-year suspension for blood doping, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Monday.

Brinegar, the son of Jennifer Hooker Brinegar, who competed for the U.S. at the 1976 Olympics, was charged with a doping offense after USADA said highly abnormal blood values in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) from July to September 2022 were identified as being caused by blood doping.

An independent arbitrator later ruled Brinegar did not commit a violation, which cleared the way for the 24-year-old to compete in last week's Olympic trials in Indianapolis, where he swam in the 400 and 800 freestyle heats.

USADA appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and a three-member panel sided with the anti-doping agency and handed Brinegar a four-year ban that ruled him out of the final event at the trials on Sunday, the 1,500 free. Brinegar denies committing any doping violations.

"As an Olympian and the son of an Olympic swimmer whose U.S. women’s team faced an East German team that was systematically doping, cheating is a betrayal of everything I have been taught and stand for,” Brinegar posted on Instagram.

“I am deeply disappointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling and USADA’s accusations that are utterly unfounded.” 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
American swimmer Michael Brinegar, who competed in the 800 and 1,500 meter events at the Tokyo Olympics, was been handed a four-year suspension for blood doping, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Monday. Brinegar, the son of Jennifer Hooker Brinegar, who ...
olympian, swimmer, brinegar, doping, ban, usada
226
2024-55-24
Monday, 24 June 2024 03:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved