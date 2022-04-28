Olivia Wilde Served Legal Papers on Stage From 'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has been served.

The actress was stunned when she was handed custody papers her ex, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, sent while she was on stage at CinemaCon Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

Sudeikis' lawyers had hired a process server who tracked Wilde down at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she was promoting her new movie "Don't Worry Darling," and delivered the documents pertaining to their two children Otis, 8 and Daisy, 5.

Page Six describes a woman sliding a manila envelope onto the stage to Wilde, who was in the middle of the presentation. Wilde asks if the envelope was for her before picking it up and opening it. She quickly regained her composure though as she showed the trailer of the film she directed, which was received with applause from the crowd.

Sources told Page Six that Sudeikis had no knowledge of the plans and would "never condone" such an "inappropriate manner."

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," the source said.

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Wilde and Sudeikis parted ways in November 2020 after seven years together, Page Six noted. In 2021, Sudeikis spoke openly about the split during an interview with GQ, saying that he was processing what had happened.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he said, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

Sudeikis also told the outlet that he was working on understanding what role he may have played in the breakup.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he said. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

Wilde and Sudeikis are currently working out the terms of their custody agreement, Page Six reported, noting that their children are with Sudeikis as he films the new season of Apple TV hit "Ted Lasso."