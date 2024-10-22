WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: olivia nuzzi | reporter | new york magazine

New York Magazine, Reporter Split After Relationship With Source Exposed

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 09:46 AM EDT

New York magazine and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have decided jointly to “part ways” after reports that she had a personal digital relationship with a source while covering the 2024 campaign.

The magazine said Monday that its own internal review and an investigation by a law firm it enlisted found no issues with Nuzzi's accuracy or bias.

“Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways,” the publication said in a post on its website, which it framed as an update to readers. “Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington correspondent. We wish her the best.”

Last month, the newsletter Status, which broke the story, and The New York Times both cited unnamed sources in identifying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the person involved with Nuzzi. She has not confirmed Kennedy’s involvement and Kennedy said in a statement that he had only met her once.

David Haskell, New York magazine's editor in chief, said in a note to staff members after the news broke that Nuzzi told them the relationship began last December, “after we had published her November profile.” Nuzzi's only published profile that month was of Kennedy. The relationship reportedly ended in August, Haskell wrote.

The publication said at the time that if it had been aware of the relationship, Nuzzi would not have been permitted to cover the presidential campaign.

Last month, Nuzzi said in a statement to Status that the nature of some communication between herself and a former reporting subject turned personal early this year.

“During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” she said. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York magazine and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have decided jointly to "part ways" after reports that she had a personal digital relationship with a source while covering the 2024 campaign. The magazine said Monday that its own internal review and an...
olivia nuzzi, reporter, new york magazine
329
2024-46-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved