N.Y. TV Anchor Stayed on Set During Labor

By    |   Saturday, 24 May 2025 03:59 PM EDT

Albany, New York, TV news anchor Olivia Jaquith kept her composure after her water broke and she went into labor just before going on air Wednesday at CBS 6.

Co-anchor Julia Dunn captured it all on video. At the start of the experience, Jaquith blurted out, "I don't know what's going on; this is my first time."

Jaquith said she'd rather be on the job than waiting around in a hospital. All with a smile. She also ran a half-marathon after her pregnancy was verified.

Dunn kept recording through their on-air shift with running commentary about what was happening.

The station reported that everything started early in the morning as the anchor team prepared for the start of their 5 a.m. show. The station posted, "In true journalist fashion, Olivia remained calm, poised, and determined to continue doing what she loves – delivering the news to our Capital Region community."

Jaquith completed her show and then made for the local hospital, where she was admitted to prepare for childbirth.

The station followed with an update that Olivia and her husband Tyn, were welcoming their new baby boy, Quincy. Everyone is doing fine, and all are smiling.

