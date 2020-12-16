Oliver Stone Says He's Taken Russia's Vaccination

Filmmaker Oliver Stone, who currently is in Russia working on a climate change documentary, told that country’s Channel One state broadcaster that he recently received Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, Mediaite reported on Wednesday.

“I got a vaccine shot,” the director said. “I don’t know if it’s going to work. I got it a few days ago. But I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine.”

Stone, who is 74 years old, said he is “hopeful” that the Sputnik V vaccine will be effective and that he “has to get a second shot” in approximately 45 days.

Russia began distributing its vaccine last week to health and education workers under the age of 60 with high-risk health conditions, but some reports say health officials have warned its vaccine could be potentially harmful to those over the age of 60.

More than 150,000 people there have already received the vaccination, even though it is still undergoing advanced studies, according to Euronews.

The vaccine received regulatory approval in August, but that decision was criticized internationally, because it had only had been tested on a few dozen people.

Stone has filmed interviews with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the past and has a positive view about the country, according to Mediaite.

He told Russia’s Channel One that “America, somehow in its madness, believes that China and Russia are enemies. I don’t. I see Russia and China as great partners,” adding that “Russia’s been one of the most advanced countries, if not the most advanced country.”