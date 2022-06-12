Oliver North: US More Vulnerable Now Since End Of WWII

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North on Sunday said U.S. policy has made the nation more vulnerable than it has been since the end of World War II.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," North said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a better leader than President Joe Biden.

"Today we are more vulnerable than at any point since the end of World War II," he said. "Our adversaries Russia, China, what's going on in Iran and North Korea — they are all in the process of acquiring the means of delivering nuclear weapons. Those kinds of things are frightening if you consider that's a major change from what it's the been over the course of my lifetime."

According to North, the Chinese have been watching what's been developing in the administration from the day President Joe Biden took office.

"They cheered when Biden decided to wreck our energy independence," he claimed. "They cheered when Biden started walking away from the Abraham Accords that gave us some degree of stability in the Middle East. All the kinds of things that were being done well by the previous administration, the Chinese are now looking at it very carefully."

"If we back away from anything that we've already started like guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country, the Chinese generals will decide they can go ahead and take Taiwan," he added.

North said Biden's first decision as president was the most disastrous.

"The first week in office, [he] basically shut down America's energy independence," North said. "The inflation that we're suffering right now, the kinds of catastrophic results of it you can see every time you fill up your gas tank, and it's going to go up even more for Americans."

"China is watching what this administration does very, very carefully," he said. "They know that this is a very weak president. Afghanistan proved that if nothing else. Jinping Xi is more impressed by Zelenskyy than he is by Biden. He fears the effects of the U.S. and NATO weapons being provided to Ukraine, and he knows the Taiwanese would use these same types of weapons to make an amphibious assault on Taiwan very costly. Zelenskyy is a better leader than Biden."

North also said the nation is paying a price for Democratic moves.

"Not only do we have poor leadership in the White House, we've got poor leadership in the Democratic Party, and we saw that with the [Senate Majority Leader Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y.] comment threatening two of the justices two years ago," he charged.

"This country is in a cataclysmic decline because we've driven God out of our lexicon, out of the public spaces… . What we've got to do is return to fundamental values that founded this nation by the great fathers who created the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence," he said.