Ukrainian Amb. Markarova: Only Solution to War Is Russia's Withdrawal

There can be no other “solution” to war on Ukraine by Russia than its complete withdrawal, said Ukraine Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Markarova declared the war was “started by Russians, it has to be ended by Russians.”

“We really hope they will make the decision faster but regardless of when they will make a decision Ukrainians will not surrender,” she said. “Ukrainians will not give up.”

According to the diplomat, there can be no other solution than complete withdrawal.

“It's a very black and white situation,” she said. “It's Russia that crossed the border first in 2014 and now in 2022 again, and Ukraine is a peaceful sovereign country and we are fighting. We don't need anything that is not ours but we need to restore the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our country.”

Markarova also said she didn’t believe any of Russia’s objectives have been met.

“They are trying to scare Ukrainians. They are trying to scare the world,” she said, adding, “The fact and the truth is that Ukrainians are not afraid … and the world is not afraid. … We have to win and we will win.”

