WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oklahoma | transition | care | minors

Court Upholds Ban on Gender Transition Care for Minors

By    |   Thursday, 07 August 2025 06:41 PM EDT

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Oklahoma’s ban on gender transition care for minors, reported the Hill.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court found "no evidence exists" that the Oklahoma Legislature enacted Senate Bill 613 to discriminate against transgender minors. It also found that "there is no deeply rooted tradition in parents' rights to access gender transition procedures for their children."

The Supreme Court in June ruled that Tennessee’s ban on gender transition care for minors is not unconstitutional.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, and Lambda Legal called the ruling “a devastating outcome for transgender youth and their families across Oklahoma and another tragic result of the Supreme Court’s errant and harmful ruling in another case United States v. Skrmetti.

“Oklahoma’s ban is openly discriminatory and provably harmful to the transgender youth of this state, putting political dogma above parents, their children, and their family doctors. While we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all transgender people and their families across Oklahoma to know we will never stop fighting for the future they deserve and their freedom to be themselves,” they added.

SB 613 bans all forms of gender-transition medical treatment for minors and threatens providers who violate the law with a felony conviction and discipline from their professional licensing boards.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Oklahoma's ban on gender transition care for minors, reports the Hill.
oklahoma, transition, care, minors
217
2025-41-07
Thursday, 07 August 2025 06:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved