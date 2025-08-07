Court Upholds Ban on Gender Transition Care for Minors

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Oklahoma’s ban on gender transition care for minors, reported the Hill.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court found "no evidence exists" that the Oklahoma Legislature enacted Senate Bill 613 to discriminate against transgender minors. It also found that "there is no deeply rooted tradition in parents' rights to access gender transition procedures for their children."

The Supreme Court in June ruled that Tennessee’s ban on gender transition care for minors is not unconstitutional.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, and Lambda Legal called the ruling “a devastating outcome for transgender youth and their families across Oklahoma and another tragic result of the Supreme Court’s errant and harmful ruling in another case United States v. Skrmetti.

“Oklahoma’s ban is openly discriminatory and provably harmful to the transgender youth of this state, putting political dogma above parents, their children, and their family doctors. While we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all transgender people and their families across Oklahoma to know we will never stop fighting for the future they deserve and their freedom to be themselves,” they added.

SB 613 bans all forms of gender-transition medical treatment for minors and threatens providers who violate the law with a felony conviction and discipline from their professional licensing boards.