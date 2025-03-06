Bibles to Be Distributed to Some Oklahoma Classrooms

Oklahoma's State Education Superintendent has teamed up with singer Lee Greenwood to get Bibles into state classrooms.

The Hill reports the plan follows objections by Oklahoma legislators for a $3 million expenditure to purchase Bibles for AP (Advanced Placement) U.S Government classes in the state.

Superintendent Ryan Walters posted on X, "We're bringing Bibles back to classrooms – honoring their role in shaping American history, law, and culture. Thank you, @TheLeeGreenwood for standing with us to give students access to this foundational text. Let's get back to the basics!"



Greenwood may be best known for his patriotic song "God Bless The USA" which was been featured at political rallies and events for President Donald Trump.

Greenwood has established a website that offers a "God Bless The USA Bible" that can be purchased for donation to the Oklahoma schools program. The cost is $59.99 apiece. Oklahoma is the only state where the donation program is currently active on the website.

The Hill reports Walters is currently involved in a court case that could impact his actions to present more religious instructional materials in the state's classrooms.