Okla. Gov. Orders 50 Guardsmen to Texas Border

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered 50 National Guardsmen to join law enforcement personnel from 12 other states deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

"By deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we're sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation," Stitt said in a statement.

KOSU reported that the 50 Oklahoma National Guard members will assist the Texas National Guard with border control by manning security points and alerting local law enforcement to illegal immigration and drug trafficking activity.

They will be deployed for approximately 30 days, the outlet reported.

LeeAnn Tumblson, the Oklahoma National Guard's deputy public affairs officer, called the mission a force multiplier, which consists of putting more people at and more eyes on the border.

Though the Oklahoma National Guardsmen will be working at the stretch of the southern border near El Paso, they will not be directly enforcing immigration laws, she said.

"It will be the local law enforcement agencies that are responsible for investigating and then, if necessary, detaining those people if they're involved in illegal activities," Tumblson told KOSU.

Still was joined by 12 other Republican governors in sending law enforcement personnel to the border, including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

"President Biden has abandoned his constitutional responsibility to secure the border and continues to fail to prevent millions of migrants from illegally crossing into our country," the governors said in a joint statement. "The illegal flow of criminals, drugs, and contraband moving across our border create an untenable situation for all states."

"In response, Republican governors are providing support where Biden failed," they continued. "The personnel and resources from our states will enhance Governor Abbott's Operation Lone Star security mission to deter and repel unlawful border crossings along the southern border.

In total, the Republican governors announced they would be sending 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel to the Texas border with Mexico.

Abbott began Operation Lone Star in 2021 to address the increasing numbers of illegal border crossings, which the governor has blamed on Biden's immigration policies.

Stitt reportedly authorized up to 100 National Guardsmen to be deployed to the southern border and KOSU reported that the Oklahoma National Guard is tentatively planning to deploy 50 more members to the border next year.