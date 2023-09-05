×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oklahoma | florida | prageru | education | classrooms | american history | conservative

Following Florida's Lead, Oklahoma Allows PragerU in Schools

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:08 PM EDT

Oklahoma public schools will allow PragerU into the classrooms, following Florida's lead earlier this summer, The Hill reported Tuesday.

PragerU is a nonprofit group and media company that promotes conservative viewpoints as a "free alternative to left-wing ideology in culture, media and education."

Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with PragerU, stating:

"This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high-quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students."

"We will work together," he added, "to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Oklahoma public schools will allow PragerU into the classrooms, following Florida's lead earlier this summer, The Hill reported Tuesday.
oklahoma, florida, prageru, education, classrooms, american history, conservative
106
2023-08-05
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved