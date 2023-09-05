Following Florida's Lead, Oklahoma Allows PragerU in Schools

Oklahoma public schools will allow PragerU into the classrooms, following Florida's lead earlier this summer, The Hill reported Tuesday.

PragerU is a nonprofit group and media company that promotes conservative viewpoints as a "free alternative to left-wing ideology in culture, media and education."

Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with PragerU, stating:

"This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high-quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students."

"We will work together," he added, "to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students."