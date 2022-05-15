Oklahoma's Stitt Condemns Possible Abortion-on-Demand Services on Tribal Lands

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., on Sunday denounced the “possibility” that tribal lands would offer abortion services on demand — warning that Oklahoma residents won’t “think very well” of the work-around.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Stitt ridiculed Native Americans for thinking “you can be 1/1,000th tribal member and not have to follow the state law.”

“The tribes in Oklahoma are super liberal,” he said. “They go to Washington, D.C. They talk to President [Joe] Biden at the White House, they kind of adopt those strategies.”

“We think that there's a possibility that some tribes may try to set up abortion on demand. … that's something that we're watching.”

“I'll tell you this, Oklahomans will not think very well that if the tribes try to start up abortion clinics — abortion on demand — in eastern Oklahoma because the expansion of tribal lands includes the city of Tulsa.”

Stitt also said Oklahoma isn’t going to expand tribal jurisdiction.

“They were wanting the state of Oklahoma to accept all tribal convictions whether they had jurisdiction or not,” he claimed. “They weren't willing to take on the state side as well. We're not going to expand tribal jurisdiction in the state of Oklahoma. We want to have an honest conversation. … we're for law and order in eastern Oklahoma. They're trying to confuse the issue. Oklahomans want to protect and we want to able to prosecute the crimes in eastern Oklahoma and right now, they're telling us we don't have that right.”

He said Oklahoma’s pro-life stance is that there should be no abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We're going to do everything we can to protect life, love both the mother and the child. and we don't think that killing one to protect another the right thing to do either,” he claimed. “”And our heart is super compassionate about that. We want the churches, the service, the nonprofits to come around with adoption services and — that's super hard. And we're going to do everything we can to help them. But aborting that child we don't think is the right thing to do.”

