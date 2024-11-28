WATCH TV LIVE

Ottawa Must Ensure Trump Gets Importance of Canadian Oil to US: Govt Minister

Ottawa Must Ensure Trump Gets Importance of Canadian Oil to US: Govt Minister
An oil facility in Ottawa, Canada. (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 28 November 2024 08:19 PM EST

Ottawa must ensure the Trump administration understands how inter-related energy markets are in the U.S. and Canada, a Canadian government minister said on Thursday, following President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on imports from the country.

"We have some work to do to make sure we are effectively articulating the way in which tariffs would be counterproductive and that's not just true of oil," Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said,.

He added that Americans also benefited from Canadian uranium and hydro exports.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


