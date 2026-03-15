Oil Surges Past $100 on Trump Iran Strike Threat

Oil prices surged again early Monday as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran entered its third week, raising fears of damage to energy infrastructure and keeping the vital Strait of Hormuz closed in a major disruption to global oil supplies.

Brent crude jumped $2.76, or about 2.7%, to $105.90 a barrel in early trading after already climbing sharply on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also moved higher, rising $2.29, or roughly 2.3%, to about $101 a barrel after gaining nearly $3 in the previous session.

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. strikes Friday against Iranian military assets on Kharg Island, a key hub for the country's oil exports. Trump said the attacks targeted only military facilities and left Iran's oil infrastructure untouched — but warned that could change if Tehran continues threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran keeps attacking tankers, we'll look at their oil facilities," Trump indicated, signaling the U.S. could escalate its response if the strategic waterway remains under threat.

U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that the White House is preparing to announce as soon as this week that several countries have agreed to join a coalition to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors. Officials are still deciding whether the mission would begin immediately or wait until the fighting subsides.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz echoed Trump's warning, stressing that the administration deliberately avoided Iran's oil infrastructure — for now.

"He deliberately hit the military infrastructure only, for now," Waltz said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "And I would certainly think he would maintain that optionality if he wants to take down their energy infrastructure."

Kharg Island is a crucial economic lifeline for Tehran. Roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports flow through the island's terminals, according to JPMorgan. Iran produced about 3.2 million barrels of oil per day in February, according to OPEC data.

Energy analysts say a direct strike on the island's export terminal would likely halt most of Iran's crude exports — roughly 1.5 million barrels per day — and could provoke retaliation by Tehran against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz or against energy infrastructure across the region.