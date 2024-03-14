Tornado Strikes Ohio Trailer Park; Mass Casualties Reported

A "mass casualty" event was declared following a tornado touching down in a trailer park in Ohio, ensnaring numerous individuals in the wreckage, according to reports.

The incident struck Lakeside RV Park in Lakeview, Ohio, on Thursday evening. Social media images portray the park's devastation, with mangled campervans strewn alongside uprooted trees, The Daily Mail reported.

The park is designed to accommodate up to 343 campers. Reports indicated individuals were trapped beneath the remnants of their trailers.

A Logan County public safety alert said, "(FR/Mass Casualty Incident; Multiple building collapses with people trapped in Russells Point after tornado. Gas leaks, accidents, fires, and power lines down all around Indian Lake. Triage collection point set up," according to The Daily Mail.

Warnings had been issued across multiple Ohio counties ahead of the storm, underscoring the widespread impact, 10 WBNS reported. At least five counties felt the brunt of the storm.

Meanwhile, Kansas experienced a tornado warning following the onslaught of baseball-sized "gorilla hail." The severe weather disrupted traffic along Interstate 70 in both Kansas and Missouri.

Authorities received three reports of potential tornadoes, with confirmed instances of structural damage following tornado touchdowns near Alta Vista, Kansas, as well as in Wabaunsee and Shawnee counties. Residents were advised to seek shelter indoors, The Mirror reported.