Sens. Ernst, Fischer, Capito Back Timken in Ohio GOP Senate Primary

Three senators on Tuesday endorsed Jane Timken, who is battling a crowded field for the Republican Party’s nomination for Ohio’s Senate seat, citing what they said were her conservative credentials, The Hill reported.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said that “as a fellow Midwesterner, Jane understands the challenges our farmers and small businesses face, and I look forward to working alongside another powerful mom and female in the U.S. Senate."

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer called Timken, who is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, a "pro-life, pro-agriculture, and pro-military candidate."

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said, "I've come to know Jane as a thoughtful and dedicated conservative leader who will tackle these issues head on and bring tenacious, positive leadership to Washington."

The endorsements came a week after retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman backed Timken as his desired successor, citing her in a statement as the “best candidate” to advance Republican policies, Politico reported.

In the latest poll, which was conducted by the Trafalgar Group earlier this month before Portman’s endorsement, Timken is in fifth place, with 9.8%.

Former state treasurer Josh Mandel leads the survey with 21%; investment banker Mike Gibbons is second at 16.4%; author J.D. Vance has 14.3%; state Sen. Matt Dolan is at 10.2%; and 25% are undecided.

Most of the candidates in the primary, with the exception of Dolan, have openly lobbied for former President Donald Trump's support in the race, and many have seen Portman’s endorsement as a sign that the former president will give his backing to Timken, according to The Hill.

Timken, who is the only woman in the primary, released an ad on Friday accusing her male rivals of overcompensating for their “inadequacies,” while touting that “I’m Trump tough and I put America first.”

The other contenders have also received notable Senate endorsements in the race, with Mandel endorsed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Gibbons getting the support of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, and Vance receiving the backing of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.