Tags: ohio | senate | 2024 | sherrod brown | election

Ohio Republican Announces Bid to Unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown

matt dolan
Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 11:51 AM EST

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, a Republican, on Tuesday announced his campaign for Senate in 2024, aiming to take the seat of Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown.

"I am unapologetically committed to putting the needs of Ohio first and delivering results as our next U.S. Senator," Dolan said in a statement, according to The Hill. "With the courage of my convictions, clarity of purpose and a resolute focus on the challenges and opportunities facing our beloved state, I am ready to lead."

"Ohioans want security, not a federal government that opens our borders, contributes to inflation and demonizes our police. Ohioans want a problem solver who has successfully faced big challenges impacting our quality of life, not the political blame game that lacks commonsense solutions," Dolan added in a statement released on Twitter.

"I have a proven conservative record of success that has yielded results for Ohio families, workers and businesses."

Dolan previously ran for Senate in Ohio in 2022, placing third in the primary won by Sen. J.D. Vance, who went on to win in the midterm elections. CNN reported that Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, contributed and loaned his campaign more than $10 million during that election.

The previous election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, last year drew several candidates for the GOP nomination, and Dolan is likely to be the first of several GOP challengers to Brown, who represents a state that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020 by 8 percentage points.

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 11:51 AM
