Ohio Warns Biden Might Not Be Eligible for Its Nov. 5 Ballot

President Joe Biden might need a law changed in order to appear on the Ohio ballot this November because of "an apparent conflict in Ohio law."

The Aug. 19 Democrat National Committee Convention will take place 12 days after the Aug. 7 Ohio deadline to make the November presidential election ballot, forcing the DNC to either move up the date of their nominating convention or push the Ohio Legislature to to change the law to allow President Joe Biden make the Nov. 5 ballot.

The revelation came in a Ohio GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose letter to Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters on Friday, multiple news outlets reported.

"I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law's effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement," secretary of state legal counsel Paul Disantis wrote.

Walters' office confirmed the letter and the conflict with Ohio law, but promised Biden would appear on the key battleground state's Nov. 5 ballot.

"We're monitoring the situation in Ohio, and we're confident that Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states," a Biden campaign spokesperson told ABC News.

Former President Donald Trump has long pointed to Ohio as being a historical bellwether state for presidential elections, saying the candidate that won that state had won the presidential Electoral College. Trump won Ohio in 2020 — after winning it by a solid margin in 2016 — which was a factor for the Trump campaign arguments calling for investigation into the 2020 election.