Ohio Exit Polls: Immigration Top Issue With GOP Voters

supporter holds a sign
Kristin Kemper holds a sign during a watch party for Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, during his primary election night watch party in Westlake, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19. (AP)

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 11:08 PM EDT

Exit polls in Ohio on Tuesday showed that immigration was the top issue among Republican presidential primary voters in the state, CBS News reported.

Nearly half of GOP voters, 45%, identified immigration as their top issue, the highest percentage among states that conducted exit polls, according to CBS News.

Further, 73% of those said that most undocumented immigrants in the United States should be deported.

Donald Trump-backed Bernie Moreno cruised to win the GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night for the right to face Democrat incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

In a race the final polls showed to be close, Moreno was leading Matt Dolan by more than 17 points with 88% of the votes in late Tuesday night. Newsmax was able to call the win for Moreno just a little more than an hour after the polls closed in Ohio.

Trump also racked up another primary win in Ohio on Tuesday night as he steamrolls to the nomination at the GOP convention in July.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 19 March 2024 11:08 PM
