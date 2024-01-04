×
Stefanik Slaps Back at Ohio's Riedel Over Trump Dis

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 03:22 PM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the No. 4 House Republican as its conference chair, promptly pulled her endorsement of an Ohio Republican caught on tape criticizing former President Donald Trump as "arrogant."

Former Ohio state lawmaker Craig Riedel had been a leading contender for the GOP's nomination to challenge incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat representing a seat Trump won in 2020, noted Business Insider.

His prospects looked bleaker after the taped dis was posted on X by conservative Charlie Kirk.

On the tape, Riedel says he wouldn't seek the former president's support in the race.

"Look, Donald Trump, he's a different person than me," Riedel says on the tape.

"I don't like the way he communicates. I do think he is arrogant. I don't like the way he calls people names."

Stefanik fired back in her own post.

"I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump," Stefanik wrote on X. "As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are committed to electing President Trump this November and expanding our House GOP Majority."

Riedel has since endorsed Trump's 2024 bid, the Washington Examiner noted.

Riedel's stumble likely opened the door to J.R. Majewski, who lost to Kaptur by 13 points in 2022 in the wake of an Associated Press report that he misrepresented his military service.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates Ohio's 9th Congressional District race "lean Democrat."

Fran Beyer | editorial.beyer@newsmax.com

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 04 January 2024 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

