Teachers in Ohio's Largest School District On Strike as School Gears Up

Days before the beginning of the new school year, teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike, Axios reports.

After failing to reach an agreement with the Columbus Board of Education about the terms of its contract, the Columbus Education Association will go on strike for the first time in decades.

"94% of Columbus Education Association [CEA] members voted to reject the Board's last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975," the union tweeted Sunday night.

Instead of heading for their classrooms on Wednesday, students will start the school year with substitute teachers online, according to Axios.

NBC 4 reports that the board and the CEA have attempted to come to an agreement over the past five months, meeting for 22 rounds of negotiation.

According to the CEA, areas of dispute include smaller classroom sizes; limits on the number of class periods in the day; teacher pay; full-time art, music and physical education teachers in elementary schools; and functional heating and air conditioning.

Citing an unfair labor practice complaint filed with the state, Axios reports the district claims the union "failed to bargain in good faith," on the point of compensation, and will not consider 8% raises each year for three years.

Columbus Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said in a statement that the CEA's decision to strike was "incredibly disappointing."

"We value and respect our teachers, and we will continue on a path toward collaborative solutions that address what is best for our children," Adair said.

On Sunday night, the teachers' union tweeted, "CEA is committed to bargaining for the safe and welcoming, properly maintained, and fully-resourced public schools Columbus students deserve."

Calling on both parties to "return to the table and get our kids back in the classroom," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said, "A responsible solution is within reach, but only if negotiations restart now."

An emergency board meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday.

According to Axios, teachers are picketing at 20 district sites and spokesperson Regina Fuentes told reporters that the district has not "responded to us directly," as of Monday morning.

"We want to negotiate," Fuentes said. "We need to get them to the table so that we can get this done. We want to be in the classroom with our students."