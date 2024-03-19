Ohio GOP Candidate Prematurely Sends Concession Speech

Derek Myers, a long shot Republican congressional candidate in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, accidentally sent out his concession speech hours before the polls closed and followed it up with a "disregard" email.

Myers is one of 11 Republican candidates running to replace retiring 10-year GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup. Samantha Meadows is the only Democrat running for Wenstrup's seat.

"Tonight did not go as we had hoped, but as we know, this race is decided in the primary," Myers' concession email began before the "oops" follow-up.

"The previous email citing a concession was sent in error, due to a technical issue," came the "Myers for Congress" missive shortly after. "Disregard concession email."

The premature concession was sent just after 3 p.m. local time, with polls open until 7:30.

"The concession email was sent in error as it was being loaded into the media distribution portal, as a draft, in the event of a loss. Accidentally, the 'send now' button we clicked instead of 'draft.' The winning email was also drafted, but was not sent in error, thankfully. Anyone who works in communications knows it's not uncommon to have speeches and releases prepared in the event of each outcome, especially on such an impotent night. It's simply good strategy," Myers said in a subsequent statement.

Myers was able to poke fun at himself.

"If this whole politics thing doesn't work out, maybe I can be hired to be a spokesman like Bob Dole? Problem is, I have no issue in that department… yet," he posted to X, linking to a 1998 commercial for Viagra.

Myers briefly worked for former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., in January 2023, months before he was expelled from Congress by his own party. Myers filed a sexual harassment claim against Santos when the offer was rescinded, though the Committee on Ethics "was unable to substantiate this allegation."