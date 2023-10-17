×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ohio | ballot measure | abortion | martin haskell

Abortion Doc Donates $100K for Ohio Ballot Measure

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 01:58 PM EDT

Dr. Martin Haskell, the physician who's known for devising the intact dilation and extraction procedure, also known as a partial-birth abortion, has donated $100,000 towards a ballot measure that would remove some restrictions on abortion in Ohio.

Haskell, the director of Women's Med Center in Dayton, made the contribution to Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights PAC last March, according to campaign finance reports reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

The group is one of three supporting the ballot measure, which would amend the state's constitution to establish a right to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to” contraception, abortion, fertility treatment, and other decisions.

The measure would also establish that the state can restrict abortion after fetal viability unless a procedure is “necessary to protect the pregnant patient's life or health.”

According to current Ohio law, abortion is only legal in the state during the first 21 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Although Senate Bill 23, which was signed into law in 2019, banned abortion when the "unborn human individual the pregnant woman is carrying has a detectable fetal heartbeat” unless the pregnant mother has a medical emergency, the Ohio Supreme Court has blocked that bill pending the outcome of a lawsuit.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dr. Martin Haskell, the physician who's known for devising the intact dilation and extraction procedure, also known as a partial-birth abortion, has donated $100,000 towards a ballot measure that would remove some restrictions on abortion in Ohio.
ohio, ballot measure, abortion, martin haskell
211
2023-58-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved