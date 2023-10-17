Abortion Doc Donates $100K for Ohio Ballot Measure

Dr. Martin Haskell, the physician who's known for devising the intact dilation and extraction procedure, also known as a partial-birth abortion, has donated $100,000 towards a ballot measure that would remove some restrictions on abortion in Ohio.

Haskell, the director of Women's Med Center in Dayton, made the contribution to Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights PAC last March, according to campaign finance reports reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

The group is one of three supporting the ballot measure, which would amend the state's constitution to establish a right to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to” contraception, abortion, fertility treatment, and other decisions.

The measure would also establish that the state can restrict abortion after fetal viability unless a procedure is “necessary to protect the pregnant patient's life or health.”

According to current Ohio law, abortion is only legal in the state during the first 21 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Although Senate Bill 23, which was signed into law in 2019, banned abortion when the "unborn human individual the pregnant woman is carrying has a detectable fetal heartbeat” unless the pregnant mother has a medical emergency, the Ohio Supreme Court has blocked that bill pending the outcome of a lawsuit.