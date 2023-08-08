Ohio Special Election Indirectly Affects Abortion

The abortion issue takes center stage in Ohio on Tuesday when voters decide whether to make it more difficult to pass amendments to the state constitution.

Pro-life supporters want to pass Issue 1, which would make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments. Abortion advocates want to vote down the measure.

The Issue 1 debate has focused on how it would affect a November ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the spring, when abortion rights supporters were compiling signatures for their constitutional amendment, Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted to put Issue 1 on the ballot in a special election in August.

Issue 1, which needs a simple majority to pass, would require that future state amendments receive at least 60% approval to be added to Ohio's constitution.

It also would require citizens who want to put an amendment on the ballot to get signatures from each of the state's 88 counties, instead of the present 44, and eliminate a 10-day period in which signatures deemed faulty can be replaced, the Journal reported.

If Issue 1 is voted down, the proposed November ballot amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution would need only a simple majority to pass.

Issue 1 backers say the measure is needed to keep out-of-state special interest groups from bypassing the legislature on a range of issues. Opponents say the intent of Issue 1 is to prevent the abortion-rights amendment from passing.

The Journal reported that as of Friday, 578,490 Ohioans had voted early in-person or by mail despite lines with up to an hour wait; 150,000 people voted early in an August primary last year.

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis told the Journal that he believes supporters of Issue 1 will wait until Tuesday to vote in person.

"Our strategy was to surge up to election day because that's when all our people vote," he said.

Last month, Secretary of State Frank LaRose approved the abortion measure for the November ballot.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, a 2019 law banning abortion at six-weeks took effect in Ohio.

However, a state judge issued an injunction in September blocking that law while litigation proceeds. Meanwhile, abortion is legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Voters have favored abortion rights in referendums in half a dozen states since the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

Those states include Kansas and Kentucky, which, as did Ohio, voted for Donald Trump in the past two presidential elections.

Ohio's abortion measure in November states that every individual "has a right to make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions," the Journal reported.

It also says that abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability, except to protect a patient's life or health.