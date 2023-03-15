×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ohio | abortion | amendment | protect ohio women

Ohio Group Fights Abortion Amendment

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 02:50 PM EDT

The organization Protect Women Ohio announced a $5 million advertising campaign advocating against an amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would protect abortion rights.

"Moms and dads will be cut out of the most important and life-altering decisions of their child's life, if this passes," Molly Smith, one of the group's board members, said in a statement.

"This extreme amendment eliminates any current or future protections for minors requiring parents be notified and consent before their child undergoes a procedure like an abortion or sex change surgery. Ohioans must vote no on this dangerous proposal."

In the ad, a narrator says: "Under their proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution, the state 'shall not interfere' with individuals getting abortions or sex changes, meaning you could be cut out of the biggest decision decision of her life."

The amendment states in part that "every individual has a right to make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one's own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion."

It adds that the state or government "shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or a person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right."

The amendment also includes a provision that an abortion could be prohibited "when the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures."

Supporters of the amendment must gather at least 400,000 signatures from half the counties in the state before July 5 in order to appear on the ballot in November.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The organization Protect Women Ohio announced a $5 million advertising campaign advocating against an amendment to the state's constitution that would protect abortion rights.
ohio, abortion, amendment, protect ohio women
270
2023-50-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 02:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved