Ohio Group Fights Abortion Amendment

The organization Protect Women Ohio announced a $5 million advertising campaign advocating against an amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would protect abortion rights.

"Moms and dads will be cut out of the most important and life-altering decisions of their child's life, if this passes," Molly Smith, one of the group's board members, said in a statement.

"This extreme amendment eliminates any current or future protections for minors requiring parents be notified and consent before their child undergoes a procedure like an abortion or sex change surgery. Ohioans must vote no on this dangerous proposal."

In the ad, a narrator says: "Under their proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution, the state 'shall not interfere' with individuals getting abortions or sex changes, meaning you could be cut out of the biggest decision decision of her life."

The amendment states in part that "every individual has a right to make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one's own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion."

It adds that the state or government "shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or a person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right."

The amendment also includes a provision that an abortion could be prohibited "when the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures."

Supporters of the amendment must gather at least 400,000 signatures from half the counties in the state before July 5 in order to appear on the ballot in November.