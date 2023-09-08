FDA Adviser: Most Americans Don't Need New COVID Boosters

Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician, vaccine and infectious diseases expert, and vaccine adviser to the Food and Drug Administration, said most healthy young Americans do not require an additional COVID-19 booster shot.

This assertion comes after the emergence of the new B.A.2.86 variant, contributing to an uptick in COVID-19 virus transmission rates.

Offit told the Daily Mail that middle-aged and younger Americans without underlying chronic conditions already possess robust immunity derived from prior COVID-19 vaccinations and infections, effectively safeguarding them against severe illness during the impending winter.

According to Offit, the updated boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are probably best reserved for people at high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19: older adults, people with multiple coexisting conditions, and the immunocompromised.

"Specifically, those over 75 years of age, those who have health problems that put them at highest risk of severe disease (such as obesity, chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, and diabetes, among others) [and] those who are immune-compromised, and those who are pregnant" are the people who need the booster, he advised, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Asking young, healthy people with a lower risk of serious illness to get boosted with a variant-specific vaccine, followed by a different variant-specific formula a few months later, may not be practical, he said.

According to NBC News, he added, "I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains that might disappear a few months later."

Offit's recommendation coincides with the imminent FDA approval of newly refined COVID-19 boosters produced by Pfizer and Moderna, specifically tailored to counteract emerging virus variants.

Anticipations are high that the Biden administration will endorse a comprehensive nationwide distribution of these booster shots, urging all Americans to partake in the inoculation effort. This move comes despite differing perspectives from other nations, such as the United Kingdom, where authorities contend that these vaccines are primarily warranted for individuals aged 65 and above.

This fall, the federal government is poised to avoid assuming the financial burden of updated COVID-19 booster vaccines. Nevertheless, most Americans will be able to get the vaccines without cost through health insurance coverage.

However, approximately 28 million Americans find themselves without health insurance, according to KFF.

To address this demographic, the federal government has introduced the Bridge Access assistance program, allocating $1.1 billion to ensure that those lacking insurance coverage can access COVID-19 vaccines and treatments at no expense. This initiative is slated to remain in effect through 2024.

Reportedly, Pfizer and Moderna, the manufacturers of these booster vaccines, have indicated pricing in the range of $110 to $130 per dose.

This year's updated COVID-19 booster vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant, colloquially known as "Kraken," which held sway in the United States during the summer months. Preliminary assessments indicate that the booster can effectively counteract the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant, aka "Pirola," which is currently contributing to the global escalation in COVID-19 infection rates.

Indications suggest the booster may have efficacy against the EG.5 variant, commonly referred to as "Eris," currently representing the predominant strain within the United States and responsible for the recent infection surge.

Last year, the uptake of the bivalent booster shot, which could have been particularly beneficial for individuals aged 65 and above, was notably modest, with only 17 percent of eligible American adults electing to receive it. Among the elderly demographic, where the potential benefits are most pronounced, the participation rate remained at a relatively low 43 percent.

In August, the Biden administration unveiled Project NextGen, a plan to allocate $1.4 billion toward COVID-19 drugs and vaccinations for all Americans, despite the administration's official declaration of the pandemic's conclusion in May.

Government officials say the funds, to be disbursed in the form of grants, will be directed toward developing advanced tools and technologies designed to protect against COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

Recent data indicates a rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the United States, with approximately 17,400 hospital admissions during the week ending Aug. 26. The data marks an increase from the roughly 15,000 admissions observed in the previous seven-day period. However, these figures remain significantly lower than the peak levels witnessed earlier this year, notably in January, when weekly admissions reached approximately 44,000.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.