DoD: Coastal Wind Farms Could Threaten National Security

A Pentagon analysis of proposed locations for wind farms off the coast of the Atlantic identified several areas as “highly problematic” due to their nearness to military training sites, Bloomberg reported.

On Monday, a Defense spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the Bloomberg report to Fox News and said the department would “continue to work” with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to find the “best locations for development.”

The analysis from last October is the latest hurdle that President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda must clear before renewable energy technologies are implemented across much of the U.S. power grid.

The Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects approved for development off the coast of New Jersey have drawn hundreds to the Jersey Shore to protest the planned wind farms, which are owned and developed by the Danish company Ørsted. Protesters have voiced concern that the offshore projects will decimate local marine wildlife and destroy tourism and fishing industries.

Many also claim that initial scouting work to find locations for the projects, which uses sonar, has led to a surge in the number of dead whales and dolphins by interfering with the marine mammals’ echolocation abilities. Both BOEM and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have denied any link between the dead marine animals and offshore wind development.

The map published by Bloomberg from the Pentagon depicts “highly problematic” areas off the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware where the Navy and Air Force would have difficulty engaging in routine operations should wind turbines be installed. These are colored in red on the map and include locations near North Carolina’s Dare County bombing range and a weapons station in Yorktown, Virginia, among others.

According to the report, “four of six potential wind lease areas outlined by the ocean energy bureau last November are completely shaded red, including two deep-water parcels that might require floating turbines.”

Marked in yellow, the two remaining tracts “are identified as requiring further study,” the report said.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine published a report last year that concluded “wind turbine generators have significant electromagnetic reflectivity, and therefore can interfere with radar systems operating nearby.”

New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew on Monday called for a moratorium on offshore wind projects until there is further study of the impacts.

“These warnings can no longer be ignored,” Van Drew said in a statement. “This President and this administration continue to disregard these valid concerns, and now the Pentagon is reiterating the potential impacts the industrialization of our coast will have on our national security. We need to put America first and we need a moratorium on these projects until it is far too late.”