Ukraine: Russian Missiles Hit Odesa's Tourism Infrastructure

Missile attacks by Russia on Odesa hit numerous buildings in the southern Ukrainian city on Monday night, including a hotel, a shopping center, and other "tourist infrastructure," according to Ukrainian authorities, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Armed Forces Southern Operational Command said one person was killed and five injured in the strike on the shopping mall, with images shared on social media showing extensive damage.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said the shopping mall was not a military target, emphasizing that it "has nothing to do with military infrastructure."

In addition, two people were wounded in the airstrike on the hotel, which was the second such strike that day, city government officials said.

The missile attacks on Odesa come the same day that European Council President Charles Michel visited the city, forcing him to take shelter.

Michel met in Odesa with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and made a speech to commemorate Europe Day next to the city's historic opera house, a senior EU official said, according to Politico.

The official said that Michel was also "briefed by the head of Ukraine's navy in particular on the damage caused by Russian missiles fired from the sea and was able to witness at first hand the wanton destruction of a residential building and the impact on innocent civilians," adding that "during the meeting with the prime minister, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again," Politico reported.

Trukhanov commented that "the Russian world congratulated the Hero City of Odesa on May 9, firing seven missiles at it," according to the city council's Telegram channel.

Trukhanov was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin placing flowers at a monument to Odesa in Moscow's Red Square on Monday during a ceremony commemorating Victory Day, which marks the triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said there have been more than 1,300 missiles launched by Russia on his country since the Kremlin invaded on Feb. 24, the Washington Examiner reported.