OceanGate Suspends Operations After Titanic Sub Implosion

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 01:09 PM EDT

OceanGate, the company that managed the tourist submersible that imploded during a dive to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, has “has suspended all exploration and commercial operation,” its website showed on Thursday.

OceanGate, based ins it made its descent on June 18 in the North Atlantic. The implosion killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible's pilot and the chief executive officer of the company.

The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.

OceanGate is based in the U.S. and OceanGate Expeditions, a related company that led the Titan’s dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. The Titan submersible itself “was not a U.S. flagged vessel and was never certified or certificated by the U.S. Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard has said.

Material from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.

Thursday, 06 July 2023 01:09 PM
