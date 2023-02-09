×
Tags: occupational safety | regulations | workers | climate

Attorneys General Call for Federal Protections Against Workplace Heat

(Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Thursday, 09 February 2023 06:19 PM EST

A bipartisan group of seven state attorneys general is calling on the Biden administration to establish an "emergency temporary standard" protecting workers from the summer heat.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led the coalition in a Thursday letter to Douglas L. Parker, assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health, pleading for new regulations before May.

"Extreme workplace heat poses a grave danger to the health and safety of tens of millions of outdoor and indoor workers in our states and across the nation," James wrote alongside the California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania prosecutors.

The attorneys general also highlighted that in 27 states and territories, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)  "is the only entity authorized to issue workplace health and safety standards that cover both public and private sector workers."

"California, Oregon, and Washington — three states that do have independent rulemaking authority — have already ... found it necessary to promulgate emergency standards, and ultimately permanent standards, to protect workers" from extreme heat, they wrote.

The National Resource Defense Council noted that only five states currently have guidelines that mandate water breaks, time in the shade, and access to air-conditioned cooling centers for workers.

Apart from the three mentioned by the attorneys general, Minnesota has statutes extending only to indoor workers, and Colorado has similar rules covering farmworkers exclusively.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that around 40 workers die yearly of heat-related illnesses sustained on the job. However, Public Citizen estimates that an additional 170,000 are likely injured from extreme heat.

"From farmworkers to warehouse workers, climate change-related extreme heat puts people's lives and livelihoods at direct risk," California Attorney General Robert Bonta stated.

"We have the tools to address this challenge and we must use them," he continued. "I urge the federal government to act swiftly to protect workers nationwide."

