AOC to Texas Gov. Abbott: 'Consider If This Is Right Work for You'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should consider retiring.

Ocasio-Cortez made her comments after two busloads of migrants arrived from Texas outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence early Thursday morning.

Abbott's administration had approved the drop-off. The migrants arrived at a bus stop near Harris' residence in the Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C.

"VP Harris claims our border is 'secure' & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border," Abbott tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a tweet: "I remember how folks stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the [2021] freeze. We will welcome these families too. They have so much to offer. You do seem to be struggling at your job, though. Maybe you should consider if this is the right work for you."

The Washington Examiner noted that more than 9,400 migrants have arrived in D.C. from Texas and Arizona since April.