Obama Vows He Listens To, Reads or Views All on His Lists

Former President Barack Obama swears he reads all the books, listens to all the music, and views the movies when preparing his annual lists.

He made his comments during an interview with comedian Hasan Minhaj, which was released on YouTube.

"I need you to look me in the eyes and be honest with me, Mr. President," Minhaj said. "When you do your end-of-the-year lists, do you really read all those books, watch all those shows, and listen to all those songs?"

After Obama replied, "I do!" Minhaj, laughing, shot back, "No, you don't!"

However, Obama insisted that he actually does.

According to The Hill, Obama started releasing an annual Spotify playlist of songs while still in office in 2015.

The list included "Green Light" by John Legend and Justin Timberlake's "Pusher Love Girl." That list was "hand-picked by none other than President Obama," the White House said at the time.

After that, Obama has continued to release the music playlist, along with film and book suggestions in annual roundups.