×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: obama | music | film | books | lists

Obama Vows He Listens To, Reads or Views All on His Lists

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 01:49 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama swears he reads all the books, listens to all the music, and views the movies when preparing his annual lists.

He made his comments during an interview with comedian Hasan Minhaj, which was released on YouTube.

"I need you to look me in the eyes and be honest with me, Mr. President," Minhaj said. "When you do your end-of-the-year lists, do you really read all those books, watch all those shows, and listen to all those songs?"

However, Obama insisted that he actually does.

According to The Hill, Obama started releasing an annual Spotify playlist of songs while still in office in 2015.

The list included "Green Light" by John Legend and Justin Timberlake's "Pusher Love Girl." That list was "hand-picked by none other than President Obama," the White House said at the time.

After that, Obama has continued to release the music playlist, along with film and book suggestions in annual roundups.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Barack Obama swears he reads all the books, listens to all the music, and views the movies when preparing his annual lists.
obama, music, film, books, lists
170
2023-49-23
Friday, 23 June 2023 01:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved