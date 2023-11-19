×
Tags: obama | david axelrod | joe biden | polls

Axelrod: Biden's '24 Chances 'No Better' Than 50-50

By    |   Sunday, 19 November 2023 05:21 PM EST

David Axelrod, former President Barack Obama's campaign adviser, said President Joe Biden has "no better" chance of winning the 2024 presidential election than 50%, and likely worse than that.

"I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse," Axelrod said, according to the New York Post. "He thinks he can cheat nature here and it's really risky. They've got a real problem if they're counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary [Clinton] doing that, too."

A Politico columnist on Wednesday said the president, who will turn 81 on Monday, privately calls Axelrod "a pr***," citing "a person who has heard Biden use the word." But the bad blood between Biden and Axelrod extends beyond any contemporary grievances.

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Axelrod said Biden was "Mr. Magooing his way" through the Democratic primary. "You keep worrying he's going to hit a wall," he added, "but he's moving forward."

Meanwhile, amid sticky inflation and ongoing wars in the Middle East and Europe, according to recent polls, Americans have grown pessimistic about a second Biden term.

As a recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey shows, former President Donald Trump leads Biden in six swing states.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
