Obama Rallies Calif. Backers: Democracy Worth Fight

Former President Barack Obama joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom to urge support for a controversial Democrat-led redistricting initiative that could give the party new congressional advantages, Politico reported Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Obama spoke to volunteers Wednesday in support of Proposition 50, a ballot measure in the state's upcoming Nov. 4 special election that would redraw California's congressional lines midcycle — a move Democrats say could help them pick up as many as five U.S. House seats next year.

"There's a broader principle at stake that has to do with whether or not our democracy can be manipulated by those who are already in power to entrench themselves further," Obama said on the call, according to Politico.

Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential contender, and state Democrats are pressing voters to suspend California's independent redistricting commission and approve new maps drawn under their plan.

The push follows similar efforts by Republicans in Texas and other GOP-led states to adjust congressional boundaries in their favor at President Donald Trump's urging, Politico noted.

The outlet reported that Obama accused Republicans of seeking to "tinker around with [congressional districts] to see if they can give themselves an advantage" and called those efforts "brazen."

Obama is also appearing in television ads promoting the Yes on 50 campaign, which Democrats are saturating across the state as the vote nears.

"Prop 50 could give Democrats a chance, at least, to create a level playing field in the upcoming midterm elections," Obama said.