4 Oath Keepers Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy for Jan. 6

Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty Monday for seditious conspiracy and other crimes related to Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Today, the Justice Department secured the conviction of four members of the Oath Keepers for their criminal conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"A jury found all four defendants guilty of seditious conspiracy, as well as conspiracies to obstruct the certification of the electoral college vote and to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties. I am grateful to the prosecutors, agents, and staff for their excellent work on this case," added Garland.

The four convicted members of the Oath Keepers were: Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo.

According to NBC News, District Judge Amit Mehta ordered the four to be placed under 24-hour house arrest. The judge also directed the group to have limited internet usage until their sentencing, "notwithstanding the nature of these charges, which are undoubtedly serious."

But Moerschel's attorney, Scott Weinberg, told reporters that "we're pretty disappointed with the verdict," and they plan to appeal.

Weinberg argued that his client, as well as others, were "swept up by the 'Stop the Steal' nonsense that was pushed by the president. While people are responsible for their own actions, I think it's important that all people take stock" and "take everything with a grain of salt, because when you follow somebody blindly, you end up in a terrible situation."

Speaking on the charges, FBI Director Christopher Wray said, "Today's verdict is an important step in our continued efforts to hold criminally accountable those involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. We will continue to investigate those who sought to undermine the workings of American democracy and we will work closely with federal prosecutors to ensure justice is served."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice's National Security Division and Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

The FBI's Washington Field Office, and the Metropolitan Police Department, with assistance from the FBI's New York, Dallas, Tampa, and Phoenix Field Offices, are all working together to investigate the case.