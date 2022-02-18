×
US Judge Orders Oath Keepers Founder Jailed Ahead of Sedition Trial

(AP)

Friday, 18 February 2022 06:04 PM

A U.S. judge on Friday said Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes should remain in jail as he awaits trial on a charge of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes, 56, is the most high-profile defendant of the more than 725 people charged with playing a role in the attack. His lawyer said there is no evidence that Rhodes conspired to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election.

He is one of 11 members or associates of the Oath Keepers facing a seditious conspiracy charge.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


