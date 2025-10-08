Rizzuto Confirmed as US Ambassador to OAS

In a surprise move late Tuesday evening, the Senate voted to confirm businessman and presidential ally Leandro Rizzuto Jr. as the next U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States.

The confirmation, which came with little public notice, positions Rizzuto as a key figure in advancing the administration's increasingly assertive policy toward Latin America — one focused on combating drug cartels and countering Chinese influence across the Western Hemisphere.

Rizzuto, long known as a friend and supporter of President Donald Trump, was confirmed by a narrow margin after a brief debate on the Senate floor.

White House officials hailed his appointment as part of a broader effort to strengthen hemispheric ties and restore what the administration describes as "American leadership" in the region.

Rizzuto, former vice president of Conair Corp., comes from a background in business and international trade.

He previously served as U.S. consul general in Bermuda during Trump's first term, where he was credited with revitalizing American engagement and local investment initiatives.

A longtime Republican donor and advocate of pro-business policies, Rizzuto has also been a familiar presence at Trump campaign and policy events.

In a statement following the vote, the president praised his longtime friend's appointment:

"Lee Rizzuto is a great patriot and one of the most talented business leaders I know. He understands the importance of building strong partnerships in our hemisphere — and he'll do an incredible job representing the United States at the OAS," Trump said.

Administration officials describe Rizzuto as uniquely suited to the post because of his ability to bring private sector efficiency and results-oriented management to what is often a bureaucratic institution.

The Organization of American States, founded in 1948, is the region's principal multilateral body, bringing together 35 independent nations across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. Based in Washington, the OAS promotes democracy, human rights, economic cooperation, and regional security.

Rizzuto's appointment comes as the Trump administration pushes a sweeping strategy to reassert U.S. dominance in Latin America.

The president's foreign policy team has made curbing drug trafficking, limiting China's economic penetration, and encouraging pro-market reforms top regional priorities.

As Rizzuto prepares to assume his post, the administration is framing his confirmation as another win for its "America First" foreign policy — emphasizing hemispheric engagement and strength through partnership.

He is expected to formally present his credentials to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro later this month.