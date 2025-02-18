NYU Republicans Leader Quits After Calling Barron Trump an 'Oddity'

The College Republicans of America organization has invited President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump to join the organization after the president of its New York University chapter resigned amid the backfire of her calling him an "oddity on campus" in a magazine interview.

"Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America," the organization's national president, Will Donahue, said in a statement, reports The Daily Mail on Tuesday. "Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated."

Kaya Walker resigned Sunday as the NYU chapter president after her comments about Barron Trump appeared in a Vanity Fair profile about him and his social life at the Greenwich Village campus.

Walker, an undergraduate majoring in international relations and French, told the magazine that Barron Trump, 19, is "sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home."

She also recalled one of her professors joking that Barron Trump "doesn't really belong here."

It has been reported that Barron Trump, who often draws attention from his six-foot-nine height, does not socialize much on campus, but that he does play video games and soccer with his classmates.

There have also been some suggestions that the Trump scion is a "ladies' man," but his father says he hasn't yet had a girlfriend.

The College Republicans of America, meanwhile, criticized Walker's statements, with her submitting her resignation on Sunday.

The group, accusing Vanity Fair of having "unfairly framed" her, said in a statement on social media that her "inappropriate" comments don't "align with the values and principles upheld by our organization," and accepted her resignation.

The group says they hope there will be a "smooth transition" of leadership at the NYU chapter.

Barron Trump has stayed out of the spotlight for years but has emerged as an online star after attending some of his father's events, including the inauguration.

But several students have also told TMZ that the younger Trump spends "little time on campus," always sits in the backs of classrooms, and "moves quickly" to a waiting SUV after his classes.

"He hardly exists," one student commented. Still, the classmates said he is "chill" and "friendly."

The students added that Secret Service members always surround Barron Trump on campus, but still, TMZ reports that he's been asking students for their user names and gamer tags on Discord, a social media app for gamers, so they can play video games online.