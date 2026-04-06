Epstein Networked With Paris Elites Amid Abuse

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's attempts to "befriend influential people" who could embolden his pursuit of "a life of sordid criminal activity" extended to Paris, The New York Times reported Monday.

According to newly released Justice Department documents, Epstein used his frequent trips to the French capital to build connections with political figures, diplomats, and elites — all while prosecutors allege he continued operating a sex-trafficking network behind the scenes, the Times reported.

The report painted a picture of Epstein as a calculated networker who sought to cloak himself in legitimacy by cultivating ties with powerful people across Europe.

During regular visits to Paris dating back to the early 2000s, Epstein reportedly met with high-profile figures, pursued luxury real estate deals, and hosted gatherings at his upscale Avenue Foch apartment.

Behind the polished facade, Epstein's pattern of abuse continued, authorities said.

Young women, some allegedly trafficked through associates such as French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, were frequently brought to Epstein's Paris residence, according to testimony gathered by French prosecutors.

The documents revealed Epstein's persistent efforts to gain access to political power.

He exchanged emails with well-connected figures, including a French adviser with ties to then-President Nicolas Sarkozy, in hopes of arranging introductions.

While representatives for Sarkozy have denied any personal relationship, the communications underscored Epstein's broader strategy of embedding himself among influential circles.

Epstein also sought to leverage his wealth to build goodwill, offering to cover travel expenses for prominent acquaintances and investing in joint ventures, including an offshore fund tied to a French cultural figure's family.

French authorities are examining aspects of those relationships as part of investigations.

The Times report added to mounting scrutiny of Epstein's international reach, showing how his operations extended far beyond the U.S.

His final trip to Paris in 2019 ended shortly before his arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges in New York. He died that year.

The revelations come as Epstein's global connections continue to reverberate politically.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that renewed attention on Epstein's ties to powerful figures is casting a shadow over upcoming diplomatic events, including a planned visit by Britain's King Charles III to Washington.

The issue surrounding Epstein's associations, including those involving members of the British royal family, has fueled calls for greater transparency and accountability.

Victims' advocates are pressing world leaders to confront the failures that let Epstein operate for years while maintaining access to elite networks.