Multiple People Shot in Midtown NYC Building; Cop and Suspect Among Dead

A shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday left at least five people dead, including an off-duty New York City police officer, officials said.

Police identified the gunman as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, and said he fatally shot himself. He had a ‘documented mental health history,’ but the motive is still unknown, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

“We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” Tisch said.

Another man was seriously injured and remains in critical condition, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams said officials are still “unraveling” what took place. “Five innocent people were shot” along with the perpetrator, he said.

The officer who was killed was a 36-year-old, who was an immigrant from Bangladesh and had served as a police officer in New York City for 3 1/2 years.

“He died as he lived. A hero,” Tisch said.

Surveillance video showed a man exiting a double parked BMW and carrying an M4 rifle before he walks toward the building. He immediately opened fire on the NYPD officer as he entered the building and shot a woman who tried to take cover and then began “spraying” the lobby with gunfire, Tisch said.

The man then made his way to the elevator bank and shot a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk and shot another man in the lobby, the commissioner said.

Officers found a rifle case, a revolver, magazines and ammunition in his car, Tisch said.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building around 6:30 p.m. for a report of someone shot. The building houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League.

Jessica Chen told ABC News she was watching a presentation with dozens of other people on the second floor when she “heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor.”

She and others ran into a conference room and barricaded tables against the door.

“We were honestly really, really scared,” she said, adding that she texted her parents to tell them that she loves them.

Mayor Adams said multiple people were injured. He posted a clip to social media urging people still inside the office building to stay put because police officers were conducting a floor-by-floor search. The Democrat said he was headed to the hospital to speak with the family and loved ones of those involved.

Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes offices of Blackstone and the consulate general of Ireland.

Some finance workers at an office building down the block were picking up dinner at a corner eatery when they heard a loud noise and saw people running.

“It was like a crowd panic,” said Anna Smith, who joined the workers pouring back into the finance office building. They remained there for about two hours before being told they could leave.

The building where the shooting happened is in a busy area of Midtown, located a short walk north from Grand Central Terminal and about a block east of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The city’s emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.

Through late July, New York City is on pace to have its fewest murders and fewest people hurt by gunfire than any year in recent decades.

8:20 p.m. ET: Sources within the NPYD tell Newsmax an officer shot during the confrontation has died. He has mot been named as of press time.

8:15 p.m. ET: The Associated Press is now reporting the gunman is dead, according to sources. This would be further confirmation of earlier reports.

8:06 p.m. ET: The Reuters news service just posted this report with some additional detail:

New York City police converged on a Park Avenue skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan where gunshots were reported fired on Monday inside the tower housing offices of several financial firms and the headquarters of the National Football League, police said.

The New York Post and CNN, both citing police sources, reported that the gunman killed himself.

The New York Post newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, reported that a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle opened fire inside the skyscraper, wounding a police officer and a bystander. The Post reported they were in critical condition.

The gunman, the Post reported, had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building.

NBC News said police were responding to a reported active shooter incident in which at least one person was shot. The report cited sources.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses a number of financial firms, including Blackstone, KPMG and Deutsche Bank, along with the NFL headquarters and the Consulate General of Ireland.

There was a large police presence in the area, according to media footage.

"There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on social media platform X.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that she could only confirm that a report of shots fired was made from the a skyscraper.

The NYPD said in a statement posted on X there was police activity in the area but did not provide further details on the incident.

The FBI said agents from its New York field office were also responding to provide support at the scene.

8:03p.m. ET: According to Newsmax reporting, the suspect was described as appearing Middle Eastern and, witnesses say, he was heard to scream, 'Free Palestine."

8:00 p.m. ET: The NYPD commissioner, Jessica Tisch, has posted this on X: "UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized."

7:48 p.m. ET: The Blackstone Building is located at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Among the tenants, the NFL has offices there. It was not yet clear what tenants occupy the 33rd floor.

