NYPD Destroys 92 Dirt Bikes, ATVs

New York City officials on Tuesday destroyed 92 dirt bikes, ATVs and other seized motorbikes as part of a pledge to get the vehicles off the road for good, reports The New York Post.

"We will seize that bike and we will destroy it," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference at the Erie Basin Auto Pound where the vehicles were destroyed. "We take this very seriously, because driving these motorbikes on city streets, on sidewalks or in parks and within housing developments is dangerous, it's reckless and it's illegal."

New York City drivers and pedestrians have lodged complaints about the loud engines, speeding, racing on sidewalks and riders failing to signal.

"The bikes … generate numerous complaints from New York drivers and pedestrians imperiled by their menacing maneuvers, loud engines, speeding, racing up on sidewalks, and failing to signal," the NYPD said in a statement. "The dangers mount as large groups of individuals aboard these motorized bikes — which lack basic safety equipment — tend to gather and swarm through congested neighborhoods when the weather turns warmer."

The NYPD has seized nearly 2,000 illegal motorbikes and ATVs, nearly double the number cops confiscated during the same period in 2021.