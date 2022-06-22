×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nypd | dirtbikes

NYPD Destroys 92 Dirt Bikes, ATVs

NYC motorcycles
A group of motorcyclists are seen during the Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX at Barclays Center on April 24, 2021 in New York City. City residents have been complaining in recent years about some of the illegal motorcycles and other vehicles on the roads. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 June 2022 03:01 PM

New York City officials on Tuesday destroyed 92 dirt bikes, ATVs and other seized motorbikes as part of a pledge to get the vehicles off the road for good, reports The New York Post.

"We will seize that bike and we will destroy it," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference at the Erie Basin Auto Pound where the vehicles were destroyed. "We take this very seriously, because driving these motorbikes on city streets, on sidewalks or in parks and within housing developments is dangerous, it's reckless and it's illegal."

New York City drivers and pedestrians have lodged complaints about the loud engines, speeding, racing on sidewalks and riders failing to signal.

"The bikes … generate numerous complaints from New York drivers and pedestrians imperiled by their menacing maneuvers, loud engines, speeding, racing up on sidewalks, and failing to signal," the NYPD said in a statement. "The dangers mount as large groups of individuals aboard these motorized bikes — which lack basic safety equipment — tend to gather and swarm through congested neighborhoods when the weather turns warmer."

The NYPD has seized nearly 2,000 illegal motorbikes and ATVs, nearly double the number cops confiscated during the same period in 2021.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York City officials on Tuesday destroyed 92 dirt bikes, ATVs and other seized motorbikes as part of a pledge to get the vehicles off the road for good, reports The New York Post.
nypd, dirtbikes
201
2022-01-22
Wednesday, 22 June 2022 03:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved