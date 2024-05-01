NYPD Restores Old Glory After Clearing CCNY Protesters

Dramatic video showing New York Police Department members tearing down a Palestinian flag and raising the U.S. flag after arresting anti-Israel protesters Tuesday night at the City College of New York has spread on social media.

"#HAPPENINGNOW: An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted @CityCollegeNY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole," NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry posted on X with the video.

NYPD officers arrested anti-Israel protesters at CCNY, about a 15-minute walk Columbia University, where demonstrations erupted after school President Minouche Shafik testified April 17 before the House Education and Workforce Committee during a hearing about antisemitism on campus.

Demonstrators Wednesday morning in Lower Manhattan chanted outside police headquarters where arrested protesters were processed, ABC 7 reported.

Protesters screamed support each time someone was released, the outlet added.

NYPD arrested more than 100 protesters overall at CCNY and Columbia.

City University of New York (CUNY) officials said a large number of demonstrators marched from Columbia to the CCNY campus, where school security arrested 25 individuals.

When more and more protesters appeared, CUNY requested NYPD assistance, and the number of arrests grew.

Police used barricades to close campus entrances and streets leading to them, ABC 7 reported.

At about 8 p.m., protesters tried to bust through a barricade blocking them from reaching the on-campus pro-Palestine encampment, which had been established on Friday. Police subdued the assault and arrested a man who had bashed an NYPD officer in the head with a 5-gallon water jug that included a sticker that read "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza," the New York Post reported.

Police later swarmed the protesters' tent city and began arresting individuals who had linked arms to form a human barrier around some of the tents, the Post added.

CCNY President Vincent Boudreau announced that as of May 1, all campus operations would be online until further notice.

"Students have a right to demonstrate peacefully and exercise their First Amendment rights," CUNY said in a statement. "Tonight's actions were taken in response to specific and repeated acts of violence and vandalism, not in response to peaceful protest. CUNY will continue working to keep our community free from violence, intimidation and harassment."