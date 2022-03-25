NYC Workers Fear Crime, Hesitant to Return to City Jobs: Survey

Large segments of New York City's workforce say they're thinking twice about returning to their office jobs after the pandemic over fears of safety in the city's streets and on public transportation, with almost half of the respondents saying they want to move out of the city completely, according to a new survey.

They also told the pollsters for Morning Consult, which was commissioned by the Partnership for the City of New York, that their employers should hold the city's public officials accountable for fighting crime and restoring the city's quality of life, reports the New York Post.

The survey, which was conducted of 9,386 people between Feb. 17-March 11, revealed that 84% said the city's conditions have gotten worse over the pandemic. Also, 94% said there is not enough being done about mental illness and homelessness in the city, and 74% of the people who use public transit said it has gotten more dangerous over the past two years.

The business partnership says only 40% of employees have returned to work full time in their city offices, and according to the survey, 43% of people who work remotely say public safety is their main fear, followed by 27% who remain concerned about being exposed to COVID-19.

On other major issues, the survey found:

Crime: 85% said not enough is being done to address assaults; 77% believe not enough is being done about gun violence; 57% believe there is too much shoplifting; and 46% said there is a lack of enforcement against turnstile jumping.

City conditions: 84% said the overall state of the city has deteriorated; half of the workers say the city is dirtier now than before the pandemic; and 43% said transit service is not as reliable.

Public safety: Almost 60% of employees said the city isn't doing enough to address small business recovery or high housing costs, and half said more needs to be done about improving public education.

Of those included in the survey, 80% were connected to Manhattan-based employers, with 36% of the respondents living in Manhattan; 25% in the city's outer boroughs; 22% in New Jersey; 13% in the northern suburbs of Long Island; and 4% in other places.