NYC to House 160 Asylum-Seeking Families at Washington Jefferson Hotel

New York will house 160 asylum-seeking families at the Washington Jefferson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen as the city continues to deal with an influx of illegal immigrants bused into the city by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, reports W42ST.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has struggled to respond to an influx of migrants arriving in the city from Texas, including earlier this month when he was forced to move a tent shelter for migrants from a beach in the Bronx after it flooded.

Several Republican leaders, including Abbott, have contributed to the arrival of more than 20,000 migrants to New York in just a few short months.

According to emails obtained by W42ST, the Department of Social Services on Monday evening informed local elected officials and four Manhattan Community Board members of the Washington Jefferson Hotel as a new housing site for the migrant families.

"As you are aware, New York City is currently in a state of emergency as we continue to experience a sharp increase in asylum seekers from Latin America and other regions, with more than 16,000 individuals entering New York City's shelter system since May," the email said.

"The city is continuing to work to provide comprehensive support and resources to these individuals in addition to our everyday New Yorkers experiencing hardship, and at this time must move rapidly to meet our legal and moral obligation to house those in need."