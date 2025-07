Protesters in New York City burned a flag on live television Friday while chanting "[Expletive] the Fourth" and "America was built on stolen land."

Video taken by Freedom News showed two women crumpling up an American flag and lighting it on fire on the streets of New York while people around them chanted and played drums.

The news outlet also showed demonstrators dressed in black outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse screaming and standing in silence to reject what organizers called "the spectacle of sentimental patriotism and deadly militarism."